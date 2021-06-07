Wolverhampton and Walsall councils taking in Afghan war veteran families

Afghan interpreters,like the one pictured here with Prince Harry, have helped British troops throughout their time in the country

A national relocation scheme is currently underway for families who supported British troops overseas.

The veterans supported British troops on the frontline in Afghanistan, helping them with interpretation and translation skills.

Walsall and Wolverhampton councils have said they will be taking part in the scheme, which will see local authorities across the country also take part.

Neither Walsall or Wolverhampton are yet to say how many families will be taken in and at what dates.

It comes as Dudley Council said it will rehome 20 families, with those families first set to arrive in the summer.

Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of Wolverhampton Council said: "The city of Wolverhampton will certainly be playing our part in the nation's call to help and welcome these brave people who were a vital part of the British Army's operations in Afghanistan.

"We are working on the exact numbers, but we anticipate it will be a similar number to those we are seeing in other areas across the country."

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of Walsall Council, added: "Walsall Council has a history of providing support to resettlement schemes such as the Syrian Refugees programme and we are awaiting more details on the scheme so that we can consider how best to support Afghan veterans and their families in the borough, so they can settle in well and feel they can contribute to Walsall life.

"Our discussions and plans are still in the very early stages, but like local authorities all across the country, we are happy to help."