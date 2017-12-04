MP Gavin Williamson speaks out over mature tree removal

The South Staffordshire MP, who was recently appointed Defence Secretary, was in the city on Friday when he spotted the trees being taken up along the A449 Stafford Road.

City of Wolverhampton Council had said in October this year it was removing a 'significant number' of mature trees from the central reservation in order to reduce it, and to ease traffic pressure on motorists.

It also said that it would 'mitigate the loss' of the trees by working with residents to plan new landscaping and tree planting sites in the area.

However, MP Williamson has said that a 'balance must be struck' in ensuring that the major route into the city centre remains pleasant for both drivers and residents.

Speaking on Friday, he said: "I am very interested in hearing what the city council is doing to replace the mature trees it is removing as part of these works.

"It is vitally important that a balance is struck in responding to the needs of motorists but also ensuring that this gateway into the city is not a barren landscape.

"The gateway into the city should be as pleasant as possible for those travelling in, particularly in an urban area such as this."

The latest round of works are currently taking place along the road between M54 junction two and Springfield Lane.

This phase will run until Christmas 2017 and involves lane restrictions on both sides of the carriageway from 9.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The roadworks form part of a £6.4 million city gateway scheme aimed at supporting job generation and business growth.

The scheme, which began earlier this year, provides access to major employment sites, including i54, Wolverhampton Business Park, and the junction two employment area.

It is being funded by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership 'Local Growth Fund' and follows a six-month consultation with nearby residents and businesses.

The council was previously criticised about the removal of the trees by Wendy Thompson - leader of the Conservative group of the council.

In response, councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment, said: "Our highways improvements programme is making a big difference to the transport network in the City of Wolverhampton.

"The Stafford Road Area Action Plan (AAP) and the emerging South Staffordshire Site Allocation Document (SAD) present significant opportunities for improved and additional employment land along the A449 corridor and to the north of the city, including the next phase of development at i54.

"It is vitally important the road network matches those ambitions and supports businesses and jobs growth in the area.

"We have been working closely with businesses and residents to ensure we deliver a scheme that benefits everyone and, as always, we will aim to minimise disruption."