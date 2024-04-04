Teenager arrested after woman injured in attempted robbery in Willenhall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The woman suffered injuries to her knees after an offender tried to make off with her car keys in Albert Clarke Drive on March 20.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assault with intent to commit robbery.

He remains in custody on Thursday whilst police continue with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 20/337719/24.

To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.