Firm applies to turn derelict land into operating centre for goods vehicles

River Valley Group Ltd is applying for a licence to use a unit in Springvale Street in Willenhall as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and two trailers.

The Traffic Commissioner has asked for the owners or occupiers of land, including buildings near the operating centre, who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, to make written representations with 21 days of the notice, with a deadline of February 10.

Representors must, at the same time, send a copy of their representations to River Valley Group, while a guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.