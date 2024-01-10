Walsall road remains closed over danger of falling roof tiles

Lower Lichfield Street, Willenhall was closed on Friday last week after roof tiles smashed into the road causing a danger to anyone passing.

Walsall Council has now confirmed that the road remains closed "indefinitely" as they continue to work with the owner of the "dangerous structure".

Announcing the continued closure, Walsall Council said there "is no further update" on the situation, with previous comments saying the road will "reopen as soon as possible".

The road was closed after a number of roof tiles dropped from a roof on the road, falling onto a nearby highway, and causing a risk to anyone passing by.

Announcing the issue at the time, Walsall Council said: "The closure has been put into place because of roof tiles dropping off one of the buildings landing on the highway.

"We are in dialogue with the owner of the building, and the closure of the road will remain in place indefinitely until measures have been taken to safeguard the public should anything further fall from the building.

"The closure of the road is meant as a short-term measure however, and the road will be fully reopened as soon as possible, once the safety concerns have been addressed."

The road closure has led to diversions along public transport routes, with National Express West Midlands saying the number 37 service will be diverted from the route until January 12.

The diversion will now see the 37 travel via Clarkes Lane, Walsall Road, Middle Piece Way, Lower Lichfield Street and the normal line of route.