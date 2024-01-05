The closure Lower Lichfield Street, between Locksmith and Middle Piece Way in Willenhall, was announced by National Express West Midlands shortly after 10am on Friday.

Initially the explanation given was because of a "dangerous structure" next to the road.

Walsall Council later confirmed that roof tiles had been falling onto the road, and that Lower Lichfield Street would be shut "indefinitely". However, a spokesperson reassured it will reopen to motorists "as soon as possible".

A spokesman for the local authority said: "The closure has been put into place because of roof tiles dropping off one of the building landing on the highway.

"We are in dialogue with the owner of the building, and the closure of the road will remain in place indefinitely until measures have been taken to safeguard the public should anything further fall from the building.

"The closure of the road is meant as a short term measure however, and the road will be fully reopened as soon as possible, once the safety concerns have been addressed."

In response to the road closure, National Express West Midlands has warned that the number 37 service will be diverted until January 12.

Diversions will see the 37 now travel via Clarkes Lane, Walsall Road, Middle Piece Way, Lower Lichfield Street and normal line of route.

From Walsall will be the reverse of above.

Lower Lichfield Street was previously cordoned off by police on December 21 after roof tiles became lose on a disused three-storey building.