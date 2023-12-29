A new chapter: Author thanks course for helping him exceed targets for his books

Phillip Armstrong said he can’t believe his year has ended so successfully.

Just two months ago, the 57-year-old from Willenhall had sold just over 100 books in three months and said he was at ‘rock bottom’.

After his job coach told him about a Social Media Skills Bootcamp delivered by BlackRook Academy at Wolverhampton College, he embarked on the four-week course and began implementing the skills he was taught.

Straight away his book sales rocketed to just over 10,000 in five days.

Phil said: “As of today, I have now sold a total of 203,871 books on Amazon and I haven’t got the figures from Waterstones yet.

"I have learnt so much from BlackRook Academy and as they say, the proof is in the pudding and, in my case, the pudding is great.

“I highly recommend this course as it’s brilliant.

"It really is a must for anyone who wants a career in social media, or just needs those skills to aid their existing career.”

The Bootcamp covers all aspects of social media content production including digital marketing, measuring key performance metrics, writing and tone of voice, generating engaging content ideas for specific platforms, building an audience, creating campaigns, analytics, photography, filming and editing video.

The team is comprised of seven lecturers, all active media industry professionals, who make the courses fun - as well as informative, current and relevant.

Lucy Rook, managing director of BlackRook Academy, said: “Since starting the Bootcamps in February we have had some really positive outcomes.

“Phil’s story is a great example of the results we are achieving with people from the West Midlands every day.

“Our growing partnership with the college is allowing us to make an amazing impact on so many people by supporting them into rewarding careers across the region."

Skills Bootcamps give people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer.

They are funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority and are free, practical, and engaging short courses designed to equip people with the knowledge and skills needed by employers across the region.