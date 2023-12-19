Martial arts champion appeals following fundraising success

David Hipgrave, 61, from Willenhall, Walsall, has again asked for help in raising money for his latest fundraiser, this time gathering funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mr Hipgrave, a world champion in multiple English and British martial arts forms, recently completed a fundraiser to swim the equivalent length of the English Channel to France with the martial artist promising he would complete the swim back as well.

He said: "I'm doing a return swim equivalent to the English Channel again to raise more money for Macmillan Cancer Support. During the last fundraiser, I raised £600 for charity, but I promised at the time I would swim back.

"We raised around £600 during my last fundraiser, which is great, but I would really love to get to £1,000 before I move on to my next fundraising idea."

The martial artist will again take to the water to swim the mammoth-sized distance, which he joked was quite boring last time.

Mr Hipgrave added: "Oh it was so boring, you are pretty much just staring at the floor of the pool while you are swimming the distance to France.

"But it's for a great cause and in the end this charity will be completed then. As soon as I hit that £400 target I plan to move on to the next fundraiser."

He said Macmillan holds a special place in his heart after the amazing support they gave a close relative of his.

Mr Hipgrave said: "It's very special to me. I had a close relative who suffered from pancreatic cancer. He had a massive amount of surgery, but he was always supported by the group, I promised him I would raise this money.

"He has been well for around two years now, but that type of cancer is very quick acting, the support he received from Macmillan was amazing all throughout."

Once completed, Mr Hipgrave is hoping to go on to raise money for Myeloma UK, which he hopes will see him take to the skies in a daring free dive.

To donate to the charity, visit David's JustGiving page