Road closed after boy, 12, hit by van in Willenhall

It happened on Wolverhampton Road West in Willenhall at 7.30am on Wednesday

The incident, which led to the portion of the road being closed to the public, saw police and paramedics attend the scene. The driver remained at the scene to help with inquiries.

The child's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. The road has since reopened.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a collision involving a van and a 12-year-old child on Wolverhampton Road West, Willenhall, at around 7.30am today.

"The child’s injuries are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

An ambulance was sent to the scene to tend to the little boy, with paramedics saying he was treated by the staff, for injuries "not thought to be life-threatening".

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.38am to reports of an RTC on Wolverhampton Road West in Willenhall. An ambulance was sent to the scene, arriving within six minutes, where crews discovered a van and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.

"The pedestrian, a boy, was treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment."

The incident caused the road to be closed and traffic diverted, with the National Express West Midlands Service 529 being diverted in both directions via Churchill Road and Bloxwich Lane.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Service 529 is diverting in both directions via: Churchill Road and Bloxwich Lane. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."