Homes plan for old Willenhall church land that has been left empty and overgrown

Walsall Council planning officers have given the green light for two new properties to be built on the former Allens Rough Methodist Church on Essington Road.

The application, made by The Methodist Church (Bloxwich & Willenhall Circuit) sought outline permission, meaning more details on the scheme will be considered at a later date.

The area has sat empty since the old church was demolished well over a decade ago. Representatives said the new four-bedroomed detached homes would benefit the area.

Agent Cerda Planning Ltd said: “At present, the site lies vacant and clear and was last used as a place of worship.

“There are no existing buildings present upon the application site, the former

church and associated building having been demolished a number of years ago.

“The application site does not lie within a conservation area, nor are there any statutorily protected buildings upon or in close proximity to it.

“In general terms, the current proposals seek outline planning permission, with all matters reserved for subsequent approval with the exception of access, for the development of the application site from its current state as open, unoccupied and unused land, for the proposed erection of two four bedroom

detached dwellings served by a private drive and accessed from the highway, Essington Road.

“It is also considered that these proposals would have minimal impact upon the amenity of those living in existing properties adjoining or near to the application site and any potential issues can be mitigated against in the reserved matters stage.

“On balance, therefore, as it is considered that these proposals to accord with the relevant policies of the development plan and the clear weight is in favour of these proposals.”