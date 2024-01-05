Man taken to hospital after being rescued from Darlaston flat fire

The crews - from Willenhall, Bilston and Wednesbury were called shortly after 2.20pm to a two storey block of flats in Cramp Hill.

West Midlands Fire Service said the building was heavily smoke logged, while a photo from the scene showed flames in the doorway and window.

A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and crews were in attendance until 5pm.

The road was cordoned off as one man was helped from the property by firefighters and received first aid, before paramedics carried out further treatment.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.