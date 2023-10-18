Man killed in Darlaston car crash - teenagers injured and drink drive arrest made

The fatal crash occurred on Heath Road in Darlaston. Photo: Google.

Police were called to Heath Road in Darlaston, opposite the Texaco garage near the roundabout with the A4038, shortly before 4am this morning.

The fatal collision involved a blue Ford Focus and a black BMW. Despite the best efforts from paramedics, the driver of the Focus died at the scene.

Two of the passengers in the Ford - a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl - were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

West Midlands Police is in the early stages of their enquiries and studying CCTV to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The force is appealing for witnesses to help them with their investigation.

Inspector Samantha Lewis, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of the man who was killed.

"We have a family liaison officer supporting the family as they try to come to terms with what happened.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and we are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with dashcam or mobile footage to please contact us.