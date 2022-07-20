Firefighters have monitored battery recycling plant in Darlaston over fire fears

EcoBat Solutions in Darlaston. Photo: Google

Crews turned out to EcoBat Solutions, at Crescent Works Industrial Park in Darlaston, firstly on Monday at 2pm as temperatures started to soar.

The incident involved a large number of pallets containing end-of-life lithium ion and lithium metal batteries at the plant off Willenhall Road.

The temperatures of the batteries were found to be at a level which posed a serious fire risk due to the ambient heat reaching highs of around 36C (96.8F).

Staff at the site had made the early move which allowed firefighters to "provide early intervention before the situation escalated", fire chiefs said.

Crews worked with on-site staff and our own hazardous materials officers to implement a plan to cool the batteries using water taken from a nearby canal.