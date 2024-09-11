Vigil to be held to highlight 'dangerous' junction where father was killed in crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Devoted Walsall FC fan Alan Preston from Pelsall was knocked off his bike at the junction of the A452 Chester Road and Lazy Hill near Stonnall in February last year by an inexperienced motorist who had only just passed his driving test.

The 58-year-old suffered severe head injuries and bleeding and died in hospital 13 days later, leaving his family devastated. A white 'ghost bike' marks the spot where the accident happened - they are put there as a reminder of the dangers for cyclists and in victim's memories.

His former wife Jayne has teamed up with road action groups including Stonnall Campaign About Roads (SCAR) and national charity Roadpeace to call for action at the junction, which has has seen four fatalities since 2002.

Alan Preston was a popular cyclist and sports fan. Photo: West MIdlands Police

Jayne is holding a vigil at the junction on Saturday morning to highlight the plight of victims who have died there and to call for traffic lights to be installed. She will also be supported by members of SCAR and Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton who is already a campaigner for Roadpeace as well as county councillors – the area borders the West Midlands and Staffordshire.

She said: "We are in touch with Walsall Council and Staffordshire County Council over possible traffic calming measures and believe the former have already looked at imposing speed restrictions there at a junction which has seen four fatalities.

The junction of the A452 Chester Road and Lazy Hill, near Aldridge, where Alan Preston (inset) was hit and killed. Photo: Google. Inset photo: West Midlands Police

"I believe with traffic lights the four fatalities could have been avoided but whether it is possible to do this remains to be seen. It certainly needs looking at as it is a dangerous junction and one fatality is to many.

"Alan, was a keen cyclist and a popular member of Pelsall Cycling Club where he enjoyed weekly rides and also enjoyed participating in charity cycling events. If we can make this junction safer for cyclists in his memory I know he would be happy."

Adrian Walters from SCAR said they had already delivered a 1,700 name petition to Walsall Council on the issue last year and would be discussing it again at their next meeting on Friday night.

He said: "He said: "We have made good progress with Walsall Council who are considering bringing the speed limit down from 50 to 40and installing speed indication devices as well as extra signage.

"There is no doubt it is a problem junction with motorists often confused at its layout and when they have right of way, the meeting on Friday will discuss it further and the event on Saturday will be a good way of getting people together and highlighting the issue.

Mark Deaville, cabinet member for strategic highways at Staffordshire County Council said: “Keeping our roads safe remains our priority and we do listen to residents and work with local communities if they have concerns about road safety in their area.

“Our highways team along with county councillor David Smith continue to work closely with the Stonnall campaign group to better understand their concerns. Councillor Smith has also agreed to fund a review of the road junctions on the Staffordshire side to see if any improvements can be made.”