Brae Bull, aged 17, was killed when in the crash on Bosty Lane, Aldridge, shortly before midnight on Friday, July 21.

The teenager's family have now released a photograph of Brae, as well as a moving tribute, honouring their late son.

The tribute read: "As a family, we are truly heartbroken by the tragic passing of Brae. Our beautiful son touched the hearts of so many people, he was a polite, cheeky and lovable boy who was taken from us far too soon.

"He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by us all."

Officers on the scene initially gave medical aid including CPR to Brae until the ambulance service arrived, but unfortunately, nothing could be done to save him.

Tributes were placed at the fatal crash site where the 17-year-old died, with family members and friends all leaving bouquets of flowers, balloons and vape pens at the scene in memory of the teenager.

Tributes left at the scene of the fatal crash in Bosty Lane, Aldridge, where a 17-year-old died on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy and two men, aged 21 and 22, were taken to the hospital for injuries which were not deemed to be life-threatening. One remains in the hospital while the other two have been discharged.

Detective Sergeant Julie Lyman, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "The investigation is still ongoing. Our thoughts remain with Bra's family and we continue to support them through this difficult time.

"I ask for any witnesses who have not already spoken with police to come forward, which also includes anyone with dashcam footage, ring doorbell or CCTV footage to get in touch with us."