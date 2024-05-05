Walsall Arboretum celebrates 150 wonderful years as sun brings crowds out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The rural retreat on the edge of Walsall town centre opened in 1874, spans 170 acres and includes Hatherton Lake, the country park and the extension, with generations of people from the town enjoying its facilities.

Remy Pullen, aged six and sister Lana, aged seven, show off their face painting at Walsall Arboretum as part of its 150th anniversary celebration

WALSALL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD 04/05/24.Event at Walsall Arboretum, as it celebrates it's 150th anniversary......

The free afternoon event saw an array of activities on offer ranging from the much-loved miniature railway returning for the day to talks and showcases from the various groups which make use of the Arboretum. There also children's rides, food stalls and bars, traditional games and boat rides on the lake.

Walsall Arboretum User Group members and visitors celebrate its 150th anniversary with a cake....

As part of the celebration, Slady, billed as the world's first all female Slade tribute band entertained the crowd, with lead singer Noddy Holder from the actual band having been born in Walsall.

A main stage and acoustic stage also featured varied acts The West Midlands Concert Band and The City of Birmingham Brass Band and radio DJ Dicky Dodd entertained the crowds in between the performances.

Live music featured all afternoon at Walsall Arboretum as the crowds came out to celebrate its 150th anniversary

Walsall mayor Councillor Chris Towe said: “This event gave us all the opportunity to come together and celebrate one of Walsall’s most loved and cherished attractions.

"For 150 years Walsall Arboretum has been a place for exercise, play, relaxation, community activities, as well as providing a home for wildlife and nature to flourish.

"The weather was good and we were proud to put on this free event which attracted people far and wide whether they lived or still live in Walsall or are just visiting – most people who have any connection with the town will know about the arboretum and it was great to celebrate its history and look to the future."