'Humble and inspirational' Walsall schoolboy, 11, publishes first book

Yusuf Shah, 11, who is currently in year six at Whitehall Junior Community School, has written a 98-page history-fiction novel titled The Three Empires. It has since been taken on by the independent book company Austin Macauley Publishers, which has offices in London, Cambridge, New York and Sharjah, UAE.

The story, which took Yusuf six months to write, is about an era of war as the forces of the Mongolian Empire advance towards South East Europe, and the protagonist, King Edgar, bracing for a battle that could reshape the course of history.

The young author says he is 'happy and excited' about the publication.

"I feel very happy," Yusuf said, "it's a great achievement for myself and for my family. They said they really like the book and they want me to write more of them.

"I'm not sure yet if it will become a series, I will wait and see. But I hope to write five or six more books in the next few years."

Yusuf says his inspiration came after he spoke to his father.

"I was inspired by my Dad," Yusuf said, "I asked him if I can write a book because I really like writing and he told me to go ahead, so I did it. He said he is very proud of me."

His father, Muhammad Shah, shared his pride in Yusuf and his passion for reading and writing.

"As a father and family, we are profoundly proud of Yusuf monumental achievement in writing and publishing his first book," Muhammad said. "Witnessing his passion and dedication culminate in this literary milestone fills our hearts with overwhelming joy and pride. Yusuf's journey from ideation to publication embodies resilience and creativity, inspiring us all.

"We believe that his accomplishment not only reflects his individual talent but also underscores the unwavering support and encouragement of our tight-knit family. We eagerly anticipate the impact of Yusuf's book on young readers and celebrate this momentous occasion with immense gratitude and excitement for his future endeavours."

The young pupil enjoys reading fictional books, and his favourite author is David Walliams. Although he loves writing and wants to continue as an author, Yusuf says his main goal when he grows up is to help people.

"When I'm older I want to be an author and someone who helps people," he said. "If they are struggling or feel bad about themselves, I can help them."

He is described by his teachers as an 'inspiration'.

Fran Cattell, the school's English lead, said: "As a school we are beyond proud of Yusuf and his achievement. He is a humble and hardworking part of our school community. He has always been a gifted writer and so ready to learn.

"He is always helping people in school and in class, and helps to inspire people as well. He mentions in the book that, although he is a child, there are no limits to what he can achieve. As a school we want all our children to realise this; that there are no limits to what they can do and what they can achieve."