Funeral director in Willenhall launches Easter egg appeal for children in hospital

The Jennifer Ashe & Son branch in New Road is acting as the collection point for Easter egg donations up until March 25.

The chocolate treats will then be dropped at Manor Hospital’s children's outpatients, PAU and children’s ward, ahead of the Easter weekend.

Jimmy Smith, funeral director at Jennifer Ashe & Son, said: “With Easter fast approaching what better time to bring a little bit of joy to the children at Walsall Manor Hospital.

“We hope that our local community can come together to donate enough eggs to make sure every child receives a chocolate treat this Easter.

"It’s a small gift that we hope will bring a smile to their faces.”

The initiative has already gained momentum with the generous support of two local businesses, AF Blakemore & Son and Hayward Transport, which have both contributed crates full of chocolate treats.

Headquartered in Willenhall, AF Blakemore & Son is one of the largest family-owned businesses in the UK, with over 7,000 employees.

The business is a food retail, wholesale and distribution company, and is the largest SPAR distributor.

Hayward Transport holds a century-long presence in the haulage industry, and is situated in Walsall, near to the Jennifer Ashe & Son branch.

With the support of both firms, Jennifer Ashe & Son has around 220 Easter eggs stored and ready to donate.

For more information, or to drop off any Easter eggs, call 01902 937572 or visit the Jennifer Ashe & Son branch.