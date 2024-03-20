Garden waste collections to remain free in Walsall while 25,000 households sign up to bin scheme in Dudley

The service will run from April 1 to October 25.

Meanwhile, new figures have revealed that more than 25,000 households have signed up for all-year round garden waste collections in Dudley in the first fortnight.

It comes after councillors approved plans for a new charge of £36 per year for fortnightly pick-ups.

Councillor Kerry Murphy, portfolio holder for street pride at Walsall Council, said: “We are proud to provide this service free of charge, distinguishing ourselves from other local councils that often impose fees, some as high as £150 annually.

"However, in order to sustain this initiative, we urge residents to be vigilant in avoiding contamination of their brown bins, as this cooperation is integral to maintaining the integrity of our cost-free service.

“By collecting garden waste and composting it into a valuable soil conditioner, we're not only supporting residents in maintaining their gardens but also contributing to environmental sustainability."

Garden waste collected at the kerbside undergoes a transformative process at composting sites, where it is converted into a nutrient-rich soil conditioner.

Residents are encouraged to use their brown bins for flowers and plants, grass cuttings, hedge clippings, tree clippings and leaves and not pots, bags, containers, kitchen and food waste, or cat litter and animal bedding.

In Dudley, the first permits have started landing on doormats but the town council says it is not too late to sign up.

To opt into the new service and order a permit visit dudley.gov.uk/garden-waste or call Dudley Council Plus on 0300 555 2345.

The annual charge of £36 will be due immediately by debit or credit card.

The move to introduce the new charge was part of measures to offset budget pressures on critical front-line services to protect vulnerable children and adults in the borough.

Councillor Damian Corfield, Dudley Council's cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: “I am delighted to see that the new extended service for garden waste collections has proved so popular, with thousands signed up already in just a fortnight since we went live with it.

“You can order a permit at any time, but I would urge people to do it sooner rather than later to give you the best chance of not missing out on any of the collections.

“We will be doing all we can to ensure the extended and improved service offers excellent value to our residents.”

If residents do not want to opt into the new garden waste service, an alternative to consider is compost bins which normally retail at £129.99 and are available to Dudley residents for £89.99 including delivery.

For more information, or to order, go to dudleyrecycles.org.uk/composting