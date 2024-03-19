‘No-one gives a damn’ about political map review

Coun Garry Perry said it was a “sad state of affairs” as Walsall Council held an extraordinary meeting to discuss its response to a Local Government Boundary Commission England electoral review.

A report to members showed, during an initial consultation phase, the

commission received 26 responses, of which only 16 were from residents.

Walsall has an overall population of around 284,000, according to the 2021 Census. Proposed changes will see parts of some wards transferred into neighbouring ones.

Two wards could have new names with New Invention potentially replacing Willenhall North and Willenhall South losing the ‘South’ from its title.

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said: “This is a response from council officers having reviewed what has been put to us for debate.

“This isn’t the final time or stage. You individually, collectively or another organisation can put forward your proposals for consideration.”

Walsall Labour group leader Matt Ward and Independent group leader Aftab Nawaz said they both supported the proposals.

Conservative Coun Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities, put forward an amended to recommendations to ensure the voices of all elected members would be recognised in the process.

He said: “It is a dry subject and although the council has gone to great effort to provide the maps and all the digital option to provide feedback, in my opinion the general members of the public will take one look and immediately be put off trying to use the system.

“If you look at the residents already engaged in this process – absolutely poor. Again, has the Boundary Commission nationally done enough to engage residents on the significance of these changes? I think not.

“It is a very dry subject and unless you are directly affected, the vast majority of our residents won’t really give a damn. It’s a sad state of affairs.”

Willenhall North councillor Adam Hicken submitted his feedback to the Boundary Commission calling for the ward to be renamed to reflect the more locally known New Invention.

He said: “From my own experience the name of the ward is confusing as Willenhall North is something which doesn’t really exist as an entity.

“It is hard for those not familiar with the area to identify where ‘Willenhall North’ would be.

“As Willenhall North councillors, we often get communication from

Willenhall South and Short Heath residents, which shows how this name confuses people.

“As part of this review, I believe it would be a good opportunity to change the name of the Willenhall North ward to something that contains a better link to this area.

“While each estate has its own identity, the common connection for this area is New Invention.”