Walsall golf club's tee-riffic fundraising drive raises over £15,000 for Black Country hospice

Druids Heath Golf Club in Aldridge, which has over 700 members, had been raising money for Acorns Children’s Hospice from November 2022 to December last year.

Men’s captain, Roger Boulger, ladies captain, Maria Perkins, and seniors captain, Rob Key, each chose to support Acorns, joining forces to raise a total of £15,532.

Roger and Maria visited the Walsall hospice last year to see first-hand how important its support is to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Maria knows a family that used Acorns and the charity is well known amongst many of the members at the club.

The money was raised via raffles, men's, ladies and mixed competition days and quiz nights.

Roger alongside fellow captains from Bloxwich and Walsall also played 18 holes at golf courses in Bloxwich, Walsall, Great Barr and Druids Heath.

They walked all four courses covering 19 miles in just over 12 hours.

Many members also donated gifts towards the various raffles.