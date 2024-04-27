Poundland launches its first charity foundation Kits 4 Kids football play-off

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The teams who received a Kits 4 Kids grant played in their new sports kit which was funded by the Poundland Foundation.

The three teams who took part included Walsall Wood Lions Under-13s, Cresswell Wanderers Devils Football Club Under-12s, and Broadway FC Vikings Under-11s.

The youngsters enjoyed a warm-up with the Poundhound before kicking off at Walsall’s Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Carl Paget, from Creswell Wanderers Devils, who was awarded £750 for his team’s kits, said: “A big thank you to the Poundland Foundation for awarding our team Cresswell Wanderers Devils a Kits 4 Kids grant.

Creswell Wanderers Devils Team with Poundland’s mascot Poundhound and Walsall Football Club’s Mascot Swifty

“The grant has helped us purchase an entire change kit which the team can use if there are any colour clashes but also use for training.

“I can’t thank the Poundland Foundation enough for their generosity – it really means a lot to see smiles on the faces of the team knowing that they look great in their new kit.”

In the last 12 months, Walsall-based Poundland's foundation has awarded over £1.2 million in grants to charity partners and smaller organisations that are at the heart of communities in the UK.

This year the Poundland Foundation has stepped up its impact, providing more than £350,000 to each of its main three charity partners Make-A-Wish UK, Tommy’s and Whizz-Kidz.

It has also given more than £150,000 through the Kits 4 Kids grant programme, which provides funding of up to £750 to local kids’ sports clubs and organisations across the UK so they can buy new kit.

Foundation manager Lucy Ruff said: “The Poundland Foundation has had another fantastic year. I’m delighted we’ve been able to support clubs and organisations that provide sports and activities for kids in our local communities.

“Seeing the kids faces running around the pitch with their new kits makes me very proud. I’m even more excited about our foundation’s growing impact in the years ahead."

In addition to the youth teams talking part, 13 adult teams played against one another including staff from Poundland’s customer support centre.