Two men arrested after police stop car and find gun in Walsall

Traffic officers brought the vehicle to a halt on Alderley Crescent just after 6.30pm on Thursday.

A pistol was discovered at the scene which will now be forensically examined.

Two men, both aged 23, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

They remain in custody on Friday whilst police carry out further enquiries.

Insp Pete Poolton, neighbourhood policing manager for Walsall LPA at West Midlands Police, said: “These were two really good arrests. We have taken a weapon off the streets of Walsall.”

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 20/289420/24.

Alternatively, people can speak anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.