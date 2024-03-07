Worshippers set to pray for peace at national event

The members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Walsall will travel to the Baitul Futuh Mosque in Morden in South London for the National Peace Symposium.

The National Peace Symposium on Saturday, March 9 is set to host more than 800 guests from diverse backgrounds, including religious, political, civic, academic, charitable, and diplomatic circles and the theme for this year’s symposium is Building a Sustainable Peace.

The event will feature the keynote address of His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the fifth Caliph of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, addressing the pressing threat of mounting conflicts across the globe.

Reflecting on the urgency of the situation, the Calph has repeatedly emphasised practical methods for reconciliation.

During last year's symposium, he said: "The Holy Qur’an has instructed that every possible opportunity to achieve peace must be pursued no matter how remote the chances of success are.

“The objective of the intervening parties must remain at all times to establish peace instead of seeking revenge or humiliating the aggressor, nor should their underlying intention ever be to line one’s pockets or to exploit the conflict to advance vested interests.”

Mr Hamid Tariq, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Walsall, underlined the significance of this timely event.

He said: "We must pursue peace, and this symposium serves as a timely reminder to come together in the face of rising regional conflicts.

"The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is dedicated to establishing peace and safeguarding the basic human rights of all, and to acknowledging and commending the efforts of those who work towards advancing the cause of peace."

