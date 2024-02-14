Diverse tastes available as popular street market returns

The popular continental street market is making its return to Park Street in Walsall from Thursday, February 22 to Saturday, February 24 from 10am to 6pm each day.

With an array of diverse food stalls representing various cuisines and cultures, Walsall Council said the event promises to showcase the rich diversity within the local community and provide an opportunity for residents to enjoy a unique cultural experience.

Visitors to the continental street market can indulge their taste buds in a wide range of international cuisines such as German, Caribbean, Indian, Mexican, and many more.

The council said the event is set to provide an exciting culinary adventure for all food enthusiasts, offering a chance to embrace the diverse tastes and traditions that exist within the community.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration at Walsall Council, said: "We are thrilled to welcome back the Continental Street Market to Walsall.

"This event not only offers a platform for local businesses to showcase their products, but it also promotes unity and appreciation for the different cultures that thrive within our community.

"I encourage everyone to come along and enjoy this wonderful celebration of diversity.”

Trader enquiries are welcomed and can be directed to Joanne at Rapid Events, who can be reached by email at joanne@rapidevents.co.uk or by phone at 0151 548 1113.