Traffic diverted as fire crews battle blaze in Walsall

Buses and traffic have been diverted away from Stephenson Avenue, Leamore, where firefighters are at work.

The West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "We currently have four fire appliances at an incident in the Leamore area of Walsall."

At 6.42pm West Midlands National Express warned passengers it was diverting the number 70 and 70a bus services due to the fire.

It tweeted: "Service disruption. A fire engine is blocking Stephenson Avenue, Leamore.

"70 and 70A will be diverting to Walsall only: Reedswood Way and Bloxwich Lane.

"Please allow extra time for your journey. We apologise for any inconvenience."