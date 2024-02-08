Councillor offers support to community following news of baby's 'unexplained' death

St Matthews Ward Councillor Aftab Nawaz was reacting to news of the death of the boy, who was found in a flat in Orlando House in Caldmore in Walsall on Monday.

A police investigation has been launched, with two people - a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman - both arrested in connection with the baby's death. They have been bailed with strict conditions while the investigation continues.

Councillor Nawaz said he would ask for people to not speculate about the cause of death and said that it was important to let the investigation continue to establish what had happened.

He said: "The death of any child is tragic, but we can see that the circumstances of what has happened are not yet known.