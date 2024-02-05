RSPCA appeal after cat found 'hanging from fence' by a lead in Walsall car park

A member of the public discovered the cat on a fence of a car park on Harden Road, before getting in touch with the RSPCA.

The cat is believed to have been dead for a number of weeks.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Rachel Ward said: "Sadly this cat had been dead for some time and had already started to decompose.

“I removed the cat and took it to a vet for an examination and they estimate the cat could have been dead for several weeks or even months.

"The cat didn't have a microchip but was wearing a pink collar and she seems like a younger cat from the teeth."

The animal welfare charity is now appealing for information about the cats death which is being treated as "suspicious".

Ms Ward added: "We don’t know if the cat was already dead and then hung, or whether this was an act of deliberate cruelty.

"If anyone can help us with our enquiries and has first-hand information about this cat, please do get in touch by calling 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01216997.

"As this death is suspicious we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything or knows who this poor cat may belong to."