Day of diversions for motorists after roadworks announced

The works, which will see the excavation of a duct blockage, will take place on Sunday, February 18 on the A454 Wolverhampton Road in Walsall at the junction with Lane Avenue.

Walsall Council have said the works will take place between 9am and 7pm on Sunday, February 18.

It means that vehicles will be unable to turn right from the A454 onto Lane Avenue and there will be no right turn from Lane Avenue onto the A454.

The alternative route will see vehicles diverted towards Lane Avenue via the A454, Bloxwich Lane and Bentley Lane and, for getting onto the A454, via Bentley Lane, Hollyhedge Lane, the A454, Alumwell Road, Blay Avenue and Primley Avenue.