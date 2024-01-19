Walsall tennis club submits proposal for flood lights

A proposal has been put forward for the installation of lighting at the Queen Mary’s Grammar School courts to be used by Walsall Tennis Club, which now operates at the site.

The club, which was established in 1912, had to leave it’s home of more than 100 years on Birmingham Road when Walsall Housing Group took over the site in 2018 and earmarked it for housing.

Development has stalled on the site due to a long-standing Sport England objection, who want to see alternative courts of a similar standard provided before the site is built on.

It has operated from the school’s courts since March 2022 but members have been restricted to playing when it is not in use by pupils.

In the application to Walsall Council, the club said the floodlights would enable it to play evening league matches, increase membership and provide more dedicated coaching sessions.

They said: “The total number of new sites considered by the Club since 2010 totals nineteen.

“However, all have come with varying degrees of obstacles to overcome. These included, but not limited to, cost, remoteness, lack of nearby parking, and the likely loss of independence the Club would incur while attempting to re-generate itself as a vibrant club.

“The current Queen Mary’s Grammar School proposal addresses all these issues and, with the availability of floodlighting will help the Club avail itself of evening league matches for its teams during the summer months and all-year-round coaching.

“The relocation of Walsall Tennis Club to Queen Mary’s Grammar School offers the best possible option for the Club to secure its long-term future.

“The school’s central location lies within one mile of the Club’s former site and is, therefore, likely to appeal to those individuals and families in its previous catchment area.

“To fulfil its ambitions to re-generate membership, encourage healthy activity and fulfil its league match play commitments, the Club will require a successful planning application for the floodlighting of its two courts.

“Having, at long last, found a suitable site, should its application for floodlighting be unsuccessful, the Club’s ability to meet the aspirations of its members will be severely impacted.”

Walsall Council planners are expected to make a decision on the application in March.