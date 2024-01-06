Watch: Minute's applause at Walsall match in memory of avid fan who died from rare form of cancer
A minute’s applause rang out in the 46th minute of Walsall’s match against Southampton in memory of avid fan Mark Rainer, a healthcare worker who died from a rare form of cancer.
The father-of-two died peacefully in the presence of his partner Nikki Rowley at Walsall Palliative Care Centre in Goscote on Tuesday, January 2. He was diagnosed with Pericardial Sarcoma, a rare type of cancerous heart tumour, in 2022 after being unwell for a period of time before this.
James Rainer, Mark’s brother, said: 'He engaged with his treatment with determination, taking the many disappointments on the chin, and somehow, keeping his spirits up for the benefit of the family.
“Mark was a devoted public servant and was very proud of his contribution to the NHS, always going the extra mile for the patients.”