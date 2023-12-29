Burst water main leads to emergency repair work across region
South Staffordshire Water is carrying out emergency repairs on a burst main in six postcode areas across Wolverhampton, Walsall and Stafford.
The firm tweeted on Friday morning about the work being carried out, which will affect properties in the ST18, ST19, WV9, WV10, WS6 and WS11 areas.
They say low water pressure might be experienced during the morning while the work is undertaken.
For water supply advice, visit south-staffs-water.co.uk/household/my-water-supply/water-quality