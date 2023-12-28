Progress with £1.5bn Walsall transformation

Significant work is already underway to progress the transformation and as we head into a new year, excitement is building as progress ramps up.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, portfolio holder for regeneration at Walsall Council, said: “We start 2024 in a really strong place as a borough, with considerable funding and investment secured and lots of projects already well underway. 2023 saw us strengthen our plans for the town centre and for Bloxwich, begin compulsory purchases to help us achieve aims for Willenhall and secure £20million more funding to develop a long-term plan for Darlaston.

“Delivery of flagship projects like the Town Centre Connected Gateway, Creative Industries Enterprise Centre and Bloxwich Launchpad, will start ramping up very soon and 2024 will see lots of spades in the ground as work starts. These will create a step change in the Walsall offer and experience.

“Heading into a New Year, we are focused on attracting more inward investment, engaging with developers, skills providers and businesses and working with our partners to bring all of our ambitious plans for the borough to life to benefit all residents.”

This year Walsall will have a presence at UKREiiF, in order to promote the borough and its multitude of opportunities to investors and developers. Walsall Council continues to look for opportunities to develop brownfield land and derelict sites and bring them back into sustainable use, with flagship site SPARK set to be operational by Q1 2025.

We are delighted that the West Midlands has become the first region in the UK to get ground-breaking new ‘Growth Zone’ powers capable of generating more than £1.7 billion for local councils to spend on levelling up their most deprived areas and driving future growth. One of these Growth Zones will be in Walsall and we look forward to developing the plans in partnership with the WMCA.

There is a huge amount of work in the pipeline that will transform Walsall borough, delivering interventions to improve active travel and connectivity, building affordable housing and creating spaces for business and learners.

Walsall’s transformation is part of a long-term vision for the borough, driven by Walsall Council and its network of partners. Projects have been planned based on identified needs and consultation with the public and local businesses to ensure that the Council is delivering a vision that meets local needs, putting local people and businesses first.