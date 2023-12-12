Faith walk to Knife Angel in Walsall will send 'visual message to the rest of the world'

A Faith Walk is being held in Walsall town centre on Thursday.

It will start at 3.30pm outside Primark and end at Gallery Square, where the imposing Knife Angel sculpture currently stands – a powerful symbol of the destructive nature of knife crime.

The Knife Angel can be seen in Gallery Square until December 28.

Designed to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of carrying knives, it aims to start meaningful conversations and prompt collective action to combat this issue.

The Knife Angel has been created from 100,000 blunted knives received from 43 police forces across the UK.

Standing 27ft tall and weighing 3.5 tons, it took two years to create and has toured UK towns and cities since November 2018.

Its visit to the town comes after numerous reports of knife crime in the borough this year.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said: “As well as the Knife Angel sculpture itself, this event will give Walsall residents and visitors an opportunity to come together, to pause, reflect and also send a very visual message from the borough to the rest of the world, to challenge and confront the consequences of knife crime.”

The Faith Walk has been organised by Black Country Innovate and The James Brindley Foundation.

Those who wish to attend the walk should RSVP to Martha Lole by emailing martha.lole@walsall.gov.uk

The Knife Angel sculpture has been brought to the town through a partnership with the James Brindley Foundation, Walsall Council, West Midlands Police and British Ironwork Centre in association with sponsors Avison Young, Amey, Willenhall Lock Stock, ABA Cranes, Tarmac, Bescot Promotions, Transport for West Midlands, Midland Machinery (Heavy Lift) Ltd and The New Art Gallery Walsall.

It originates from the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry and was crafted by sculptor and artist, Alfie Bradley.

The sculpture has been on tour around the UK and has become recognised as a National Monument Against Violence and Aggression.

Host towns and cities have actively engaged in the 'National Anti-violence Champions' campaign, with young people and children – to increase awareness and encourage them to reject violent and aggressive behaviour in its many forms.