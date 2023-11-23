Burial ground plan for disused farm land in Walsall rejected

Applicant Shezad Akram had hoped to transform more than 63 square metres of agricultural land, described as being in a ‘state of neglect, on Barr Lakes Lane.

The developer said it would help address a shortfall of burial spaces in the local area, adding adjacent land has already been granted planning permission to be converted into a new cemetery.

But the scheme was refused permission by Walsall Council planning officers who raised a number of concerns including the lack of a drainage strategy and failure to provide evidence of the impact it would have on wildlife.

Other reasons given included harm to the Green Belt, level of car parking being inappropriate, adverse impact on trees and a failure to show whether the burial ground would have an effect on road safety.

The application said: “The subject site generally comprises of underused agricultural land and service yard at Barr Lakes Lane.

“A large proportion of the original Springhill Farm curtilage has been the subject of an approved planning application for a cemetery with works to progress imminently.

“As a result of this approval, the remaining land to Springhill Farm has become redundant with both land and buildings approaching a state of neglect and disrepair.

“By the nature of the proposal, the development will benefit from extensive high quality landscaping within both the memorial gardens and the burial grounds.

“The burial grounds will contain numerous seating areas for reflection planting borders separating these spaces. The burial grounds will also benefit from the planting of ‘native species’ trees.

“The vast majority of the burial grounds will be laid to grass with short mown paths forming the aisles.

“The plans represent good sustainable development by way of utilising land which is underused and becoming an eyesore for a use that will meet the needs of the general public and compliment the adjacent cemetery development.

“The location of the development has good transport links with public transport in close proximity of the site.

“The plans will contribute towards meeting a shortfall of burial grounds within the locality.

“The proposal will be considered as a vast visual improvement to the site, which in its current form detracts from the quality of the area and the future developments.”