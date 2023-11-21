Health partnership work given award for excellence

Walsall Together has been crowed the winner of the Place Based Partnership and Integrated Care Award at the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards 2023 for its work to improve outcomes for the Citizens of Walsall.

The award ceremony on November 16 recognised the partnership for the significant integrated work that has been done from hospital avoidance, discharge pathways (NHSE national pilot site), enhanced care homes support, workforce recruitment and retention and community resilience.

The entry was described by the panel of judges as an excellent example of partnership and effective leadership and structure with the implementation of some unique projects.

Michelle McManus, director of transformation and place development for Walsall Together, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the winners of the Place Based Partnership and Integrated Care Award.

"The partnership has gone from strength to strength since it was formally established in 2019 and this is down to the sheer passion and drive of all our partners and our wider colleagues in the voluntary and community sector.

"The strong relationships and can do attitude have meant we have been able to work together to make a real difference to the citizens of Walsall putting their voices at the heart of what we do and helping them to stay well and out of hospital, reduce inequalities and improving access to services for our most disadvantaged communities.

"Winning this prestigious award means so much to us especially when we were up against so many fantastic nominees.

"It’s a real honour and testament to all the hard work of everyone within the partnership.”

Editor of the Health Service Journal, Alastair McLellan said: “What better year than the 75th anniversary of our wonderful and world-leading NHS to be able to applaud all those who were recognised as worthy winners at the 2023 HSJ Awards.

“I’d like to extend my personal congratulations to Walsall Together who scooped ‘top spot’ in the category of Place Based Partnership and Integrated Care Award.

“There are so many reasons to submit an entry to the HSJ Awards, including proactively benchmarking efforts in driving efficiencies, improving services and illustrating how projects provide and deliver better outcomes.

"But, moreover, I feel very proud that our awards programme provides an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the healthcare workforce across the UK, gaining national recognition for hard work and success stories."