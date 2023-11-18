Paramedic assaulted in Walsall whilst trying to help stabbing victim

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to reports of a paramedic having been assaulted by a man they were trying to help on Bradford Street, Walsall, after he had been stabbed in the leg.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Bradford Street, Walsall shortly before 2pm after a man was stabbed in the leg.

"When officers arrived, they found the man, who was arrested for assaulting an ambulance worker trying to help him.

"He was taken to hospital for further treatment on his injury and will later be taken into custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing to find the person responsible, with officers carrying out CCTV and door-to-door enquiries in the town centre at this stage.

"Anyone who saw what happened or who has footage can contact us via LiveChat or 101 quoting log 2496 of 17 November."