Football club’s bid for new stand and floodlights

Rushall Olympic FC has put forward proposals to build a new 252 seater stand, along with additional turnstiles, and replacing four floodlights at its Dales Lane ground.

The club was promoted to the National League North division at the end of last season and football league rules state ‘The Pics’ need to make the changes by March next year or face demotion.

Representatives for the club said the work will improve safety and match day experience for supporters as well as help maintain the club’s status.

In their application, the club said they do not anticipate an increase in people going to games, with the average attendance this season being 506.

Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a decision on the proposal in January next year.

Agent Residential & Commercial Engineering Ltd said: “The proposals include for a new 252 seater stand and additional turnstiles as required by the Football Association and League rules, following Rushall Olympic’s amazing achievement of promotion to the National League North at the end of the 22/23 football season.

“As many know, the league rules are in place to ensure that all football clubs grow along with their status and level.

“A large part of this requirement is to ensure the safety of all supporters and associated people who attend the stadium on match days, as often attendances tend to increase due to success in football, and with additional away supporters visiting the club for match day experiences.

“Under FA/League rules, the proposals must be constructed and operational prior to the end of March 2024 or the club faces mandated relegation from the division.

“The proposals will provide the necessary improvements to enhance the match day experiences for all in attendance, and will provide additional seating for fans, alongside provision of additional access and egress points, to allow for improved segregation opportunities, which in turn will improve ground safety and compliance with the current FA & League rules for the league and division which Rushall Olympic have proudly obtained.

“This will provide to the public much improved services around the match day experience at the club.”