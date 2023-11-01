Collision on M6 causes delays on busy motorway section

A message had been put out on social media by National Highways to let drivers know about the collision, which happened on the M6 southbound between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 9 for Wednesbury.

The collision, which happened around 7.40pm, had stopped traffic on the southbound carriageway, with around 2.5 miles of congestion and delays of 20 minutes and more above usual journey times.

A spokesman for National Highways: West Midlands said: "On the M6 southbound between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 9 for Wednesbury, traffic has been stopped due to a collision.

"There is currently approx. 2.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times."

A further update has been released to say that one lane has opened up to allow traffic to begin moving while crews work at the scene.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "Traffic has been released in lane 1 of 3 on the M6 southbound between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 9 for Wednesbury.

"Lanes 2 and 3 remain closed whilst crews remain in attendance.

"There is currently approx. 4 miles of congestion on approach to the incident."