Walsall girl left disabled after injury at birth becomes champion horse rider

Four-year-old Willow, who was injured at birth, is now a champion horse rider.

Willow Groutage from Walsall became stuck during her birth at Queen’s Hospital in Burton-in-Trent, with medics having to use a suction cup three times before pulling her out.

Following delivery, Willow was found to have no movement in her right arm and she was later diagnosed with Erb’s palsy, a type of paralysis caused when nerves in the arm become damaged.

Willow’s mum, Whitney Rae Glenn, instructed expert medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate the care received from the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust which runs Queen’s Hospital.

The Trust initially denied liability. However, following High Court legal proceedings being commenced it agreed to judgment being entered against it, meaning it accepted responsibility for Willow’s injury.

Irwin Mitchell and the Hospital Trust are now working to assess the extent to which Willow’s condition will affect her for the rest of her life so she can access the specialist support and therapies she requires.

As a result of her injury, Willow lives with a number of difficulties including poor balance and co-ordination, a stiff posture and a tight right arm.

It is also understood that as Willow grows, she will need physiotherapy to help stretch her shoulder joint, and surgery may also be required to increase the flexibility.

However, that has not stopped the four-year-old from being active, as Willow has been horse riding regularly since she was 18-months-old and has two ponies: Jabula Louis and Benji.

Willow’s parents and two-year-old brother, Lake, travel the country to allow Willow to take part in competitions. She has won several championships performing a riding trot or walk and is now learning how to jump.

"The need for maternity safety"

Whitney is now using Erb’s Palsy Awareness Week to speak for the first time about how her daughter is defying the odds by excelling as a horse rider, regularly winning competitions. She’s also joined her legal team in calling for lessons to be learned.

The 35-year-old hairdresser said: "When Willow was diagnosed with Erb’s palsy, we were devastated. It wasn’t a condition we knew much about but we knew it would impact her life to some degree.

"As Willow gets older, it’s starting to become clear she’s going to be affected, but because of her age, we don’t yet know the full extent of her injury.

"Despite this, she doesn’t let it stop her from doing what she loves. Willow thoroughly enjoys horse riding and is brilliant at it. Nothing makes us prouder than seeing her out there with her ponies."

Willow's family are being supported by the Erb’s Palsy Group and receive a monthly book which includes helpful articles. The Erbs Palsy Group also hold a yearly family funday.

Whitney said: "At the time of Willow’s diagnosis, I was very overwhelmed and kept wishing that it wasn’t happening to her. But after some thought, I contacted the Erb’s Palsy Group and they’ve provided such amazing support to us as family.

"Willow refuses to let her condition define her and we hope that by sharing our story we can help others with the condition know that there is help available so you can live your life how you want.”

Jade Elliott-Archer, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Willow and Whitney, added: "Those with Erb’s palsy can experience challenges with everyday tasks, such as personal care and sporting activities. The impact of these difficulties can often become more apparent with age.

"Willow and her family have found the past few years incredibly difficult as they come to terms with Willow’s diagnosis and what it could mean for her future.

"Despite everything, Willow has shown such determination not to let her disability stop her from achieving what she wants. It’s amazing to see that at just four-years-old, she’s already a champion horse rider.

"However, her story also highlights the impact birth injuries can have and the need for maternity safety to be upheld at all times."

A spokesperson for the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are pleased to see that Willow is doing so well, which is a testament to her and to the support of her family.