Flats plan for disused apartments in Walsall town centre

Empty offices above some shops in Park Street, Walsall, could be turned into flats. PIC: Google Street View

The Rachel Charitable Trust said the space above several commercial units on Park Street are in a poor state of repair and have say empty for a number of years.

Representatives said they wanted to convert the first and second floors into six “high-quality” flats to meet growing need.

Planning officers at Walsall Council are expected to make a decision on the proposal next month.

In the application, planning agent Andrew Johnston said: “The site comprises two mid-terrace buildings with ground floor retail units and vacant former office/storage space above.

“The upper floors have been vacant and underutilised for a number of years, despite efforts to re-let the space, and are now in a poor state of repair in need of renovation. Without investment the building will fall into a worse state.

“The upper floors of the building are currently vacant and in a dilapidated condition. The proposed renovation will enhance the external appearance of the building and provide high quality, spacious and well-arranged living spaces internally.

“Converting the vacant upper floors to deliver additional housing that is much needed has strong national and local planning policy support and is a significant planning benefit of the proposals.

“As well as delivering new homes, the proposals will enhance the appearance of the building and surrounding areas at the same time as improving the sustainability of the building through thermal upgrading.

“Without major investment like this the building will continue to remain vacant and fall further into disrepair.”

He added: “The site benefits from excellent public transport accessibility being located in the centre of Walsall town centre.

“The proposed development consists of six residential apartments on the first and second floors of the existing building.