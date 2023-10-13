Man banned from entering Walsall town centre after urinating in public

Dudley Magistrates Court

Jonathan Ricketts, 42, of Tame Road, Birmingham, failed to attend court where he was being prosecuted for breach of the town's Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) following an incident on July 17.

A hearing at Dudley Magistrates' Court on October 4 in his absence found the offence to be proven "beyond reasonable doubt".

The court issued Ricketts a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) of four years which prohibits him from entering or remaining within Walsall town centre.

He was also fined £150 including a surcharge of £60 and costs of £817.92, racking up a total bill of £1,027.92.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities, said: "We are pleased with the outcome of this hearing, and I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing these cases to court.

"Since the defendant had previously been prosecuted twice for breaching the PSPO, the Criminal Behaviour Order was the next logical step following two other successful CBO applications recently.

"The team will liaise with the police to ensure prompt action is taken, should the defendant be seen again.