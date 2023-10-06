Alan Barry, 44, of Leamore, Walsall, has been sentenced to three years and four months for breaching his sexual harm pevention order

Alan Barry, 44, of Leamore in Walsall, has been jailed for three years and four months after being found to have breached his sexual harm prevention order.

Barry, of Providence Close, who had previously appeared at Northampton Crown Court in 2017 for making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children, as well as arranging and intended child sex offence, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court last Friday.

At the time of his original conviction in 2017, Barry was placed on the sex offender register for life and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order(SHPO).

The sentence last Friday comes after officers visited Barry's Walsall home in January this year under the terms of his prevention order, where they found thumbnails of what appeared to be illegal sexual images on his mobile phone.

The device was seized for analysis by police, which revealed hundreds of still and moving images of children and extreme pornographic images as well as correspondence indicating that Barry was involved with receiving and sending these images.

In total, officers found 45 Category A images (deemed the most serious images), 13 Category B images, and 251 extreme pornographic images.

Detective Constable Claire Walker, from the public protection unit at West Midlands Police said: "Despite the horrendous nature of the material that Alan Barry possessed, he appeared to be quite ambivalent about the seriousness of his offences, denying when questioned that he had a sexual interest in children and instead attributing his behaviour to drug abuse and mental health issues.

"It is only right that he has received a custodial sentence and we welcome his conviction."

Barry was arrested in June this year and was convicted last week of possessing and distributing images of children, possession of extreme pornography and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.