Care home approved despite strong objections

Calthorpe Close in Walsall. Photo: Google Street View

Applicant Paul Singh has been granted permission to create the home for up to three children in Calthorpe Close.

But the proposal sparked strong protests from all the other residents in the close who raised concerns around parking, noise nuisance, crime and anti-social behaviour, arguing the home was unsuitable and against planning policy.

A report by planning officers, however, said the proposal was acceptable by national and planning policies.

Mr Singh and his business partner Peter Butero, an ex-social worker, said they respected the concerns but added no substantial evidence had been provided to support them.

Resident Christine Phillips said: “Everyone has objected. Vulnerable children need care in appropriate locations, but this is inappropriate as a narrow quiet cul-de-sac with modest detached houses closely bounded to each other.

“The report does not fully consider the impact on residential amenity from increased movements above and beyond that of a normal house.

“Next door has its lounge and bedroom windows less than two feet away from the drive.

“Noise from opening and closing doors, voices and manoeuvring of vehicles at 7am and 10.30pm shift changes every day represents a material and noticeable difference to the movements to a normal family home adversely affecting the close neighbours.

“The report considers Calthorpe Close is a sustainable location because it is close to Walsall town centre with regular bus routes and therefore compliant with national policy. We disagree.

“Both Sutton and Birmingham Road bus stops are a 20-25 minute walk away through the estate and through dark gulleys.

“Staff will travel by car, overspill parking will occur on our road which has limited parking due to extensive dropped curbs. Social workers, child psychologists, tutors and other visitors will also need to park at the same time as staff.”

Paddock Ward Councillor Gurmeet Singh Sohal, who backed the objectors, said: “You can see 100 per cent of residents on Calthorpe Close are against it.

“When have we stopped listening to our residents? We are only here because they have put us here.

“This is not a sustainable location. This has left many residents greatly worried and concerns going forward.”

Paul Singh said: “The interior alterations we propose are minor designed to meet both building regulations and care standards ensuring the highest level of safety and comfort for the children who will be residing there.

“The fears regarding increased crime and anti-social behaviour are not substantiated with evidence related to this type of residential use.

“We have engaged with police who have not raised objections to our proposal and 24 hour care and supervision will be provided for our residents.

“We are committed to providing a secure, well managed facility that poses no risk to the community safety.

“The property would have off-street parking ensuring no disruption to roadside parking.

“We have noted and deeply respect Councillor Gurmeet Singh and the residents’ objection, however we believe the majority of concerns lack substantial evidence.”

Mr Butero said: “Children are children. They are not criminals. My background in social work has seen significant need to be in a homely environment.

“I clearly understand the concerns of the neighbours and the perception of children in care being a disruption, criminals and a nuisance.

“Actually, society and communities have an obligation to ensure children in care have a home and a platform to feel safe and eventually becoming good citizens of the community.”