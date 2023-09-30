Three men jailed after loaded guns and sports bag full of drugs found in Walsall house

Guns found at the address in Walsall

Officers carrying out Operation Target had raided the home of Jaydah Luke-Smith in Boulevard Walk, Walsall, shortly before 3pm on October 23, 2021. While searching the property found a JD Sports bag inside a wardrobe.

Inside the bag were two loaded handguns, 28g of heroin and 43g of cocaine. Luke-Smith, aged 26, was arrested on suspicion of Class A drugs and firearms offences.

Later that day officers attempted to stop a Lexus vehicle in Westbourne Road, Harborne, being driven by Olukorede Akande.

He failed to stop and began ramming police vehicles in an attempt to get away. Officers were able to block the vehicle and Akande and two other men, Jordan Turner and Kyle Jackson, were all arrested.

Olukorede Akande.

A search of the Lexus led to a loaded handgun being found along with one kilogram of cannabis. Both Turner and Akande also had over £4,000 cash on them.

CCTV investigations revealed how Turner attended Luke-Smith’s home address the day before the arrests while carrying the JD Sports bag before leaving it there and returning back to Birmingham.

Turner, aged 27, from Auckland Road, Sparkbrook, had pleading not guilty to a charge of possessing a prohibited firearm, three charges of possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate, possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis and possessing criminal property – money.

But he was found guilty following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court and was jailed for 18 years.

Jackson, aged 22, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six years and four months after pleading guilty to the possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Jordan Turner

Kyle Jackson

Akande, aged 27, from Rogerfield Road, Erdington, was jailed for eight years and two months after pleading guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possessing criminal property – money.

Luke-Smith will be sentenced next month as the judge has asked for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.

Chief Inspector Peter Cooke, Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) commander said: “This was a significant seizure of both Class A and Class B drugs as well as firearms.

"Three men have been jailed for more than 30 years while a fourth defendant also faces time behind bars following sentencing.

"This is part of our ongoing work to tackle organised criminal activity including drugs networks across the West Midlands and this will carry on as part of Op Target.

“We’re focused on those thought to be involved in the highest levels of organised crime across our region. It sends out a clear warning to others intent on supplying Class A drugs – we simply won’t tolerate it.”

"Operation Target sees us taking a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.