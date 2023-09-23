Villagers turn out for candlelight vigil in memory of XL Bully victim

There were emotional scenes at the vigil in Stonnall

More than 200 people gathered at the Playing Fields, Stonnall, this evening (Saturday) just metres from where Ian Price, 52, died last Thursday.

Shenstone Parish Council gave out electric candles to those attending the vigil.

Reverend Lynn McKeon, from Lichfield Diocese, led the ceremony giving prayers from the front of the vigil.

Prayers were said at the vigil

She said: "We are all still hurting, and this vigil is a way for all of us to come together and process something which happened in horrific.

"The family have supported this vigil but are understandably not present today but they are supportive and grateful for everyone who has come here today."

She added: "The church will be here to help people process this awful event over the coming days, weeks and months."

Youngsters joining in with the vigil in Stonnall

Rob Ellwood, who helped organise the vigil, was pleased so many villagers paid their respects to Ian.

He said: "So many people have come today to show what Ian meant to them. And I'd like to thank everyone who volunteered to make this possible.

"We wanted to welcome everyone to show our love and support to the family and friends of lan."

He added: "I wanted just to show as a community we have each other, for support a chat and also make new friends as well as meet up with old friends."

One mourner, who did not want to be named, said: "It just felt right to come today, after all it could have happened to anyone in the village.

"Thank God, my family and I were not in the village at the time. It is everyone's worst nightmare what happened to Ian."

Villagers young and old attended the vigil

He added: "He was such a nice guy, he was successful with his business, loved his family, was so proud of them. This has really hit the village hard."

A book of condolences which has been placed in churches and public buildings around the village was taken to the Royal Oak pub, Main Street, after the vigil.

Police have bailed at 30-year-old man in connection with the fatal dog attack and have taken statements from more than 50 people about the killing.