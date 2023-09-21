Dozens of furious Conservative members lodge complaints to national party amid allegations of ‘racism’ at Black Country branch AGM

A number of people who attended the Aldridge Brownhills Conservative Association meeting on Saturday, September 9 walked out in disgust over a series of issues they say took place.
Dozens of furious Conservative members have lodged complaints to the national party amid allegations of "racism" at a Black Country branch AGM.
