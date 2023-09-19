Campaigners face nervous wait on whether Walsall greenbelt land will be used for houses

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Campaigners face a continued nervous wait to find out which green belt land in Walsall could be lost to make way for large housing developments.

Calderfields West which has been earmarked for housing under the proposed Black Country Plan. Photo: Diane Saunders
Planning reforms currently being overseen by the Government have caused delays to the development of the Walsall Borough Local Plan or a timetable of when key actions, such as public consultations, will take place.

