Council speaks of ‘amazing’ progress on land clean-up

An artist impression of the proposed Phoenix 10 redevelopment in Walsall.

A major clean-up operation is currently taking place on Spark, previously known as Phoenix 10, to make it ready for the creation of industrial space to let and create hundreds of new jobs.

Walsall Council’s deputy leader Adrian Andrew told members of the Economy and Environment overview and scrutiny committee the work was progressing well on the land off Reservoir Place.

The area is riddled with gases and contaminants from its previous industrial uses although these are not harmful to anyone in the surrounding area.

Councillor Andrew said: “Clearly, there is amazing progress being made on Spark with the remediation and I think we should see by the end of spring next year some buildings actually coming out of the ground.

“That will be incredible considering when we started looking at that Advantage West Midlands and Walsall Regeneration Company was still around and I didn’t have any grey hairs – it’s been a while for that to come forward.”

Planning permission for the redevelopment of the land, which sat empty for more than 20 years, was granted in 2021.

The whole redevelopment marks the end of a long battle which saw years spent trying to get the site cleaned up.

A deal was eventually struck between property developer HBD, Walsall Council and Homes England to transform the 44-acre land with funding being provided by the partners as well as Black Country LEP and West Midlands Combined Authority.

When plans were agreed to start clearing the site, Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said: “It is the most contaminated site in Europe.

“I’ve been fighting this one for more than 20 years and we managed to secure money from the Combined Authority and the HCA to enable this to come forward.

“Phoenix 10 is what we called it because it was coming out of the ashes and all I can say is I’ll be glad when its done.”

And Walsall Labour group leader Aftab Nawaz added: “The benefit, not only to the area but the borough as a whole, is massive.