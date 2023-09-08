Failed bid to knock down struggling Walsall pub for flats block

The former Boatman's Rest pub on High Street, Walsall Wood, Walsall. PIC: Google Street View

Bosses at the Boatman’s Rest, based in High Street, Walsall Wood, said the pub was struggling and currently operating at a loss which is what drove the planning application.

Had it been approved, it would have seen the building, described as a non-designated heritage asset, pulled down and replaced with a three storey block featuring 16 apartments.

But the plan sparked opposition from residents on St John’s Close – from which entry to the flats would be situated – who raised a number of issues such as the increase in traffic, parking problems, overlooking and the loss of the Victorian building.

Planning officers recommended the committee refuse the plan citing a raft of reasons and this was backed by members when they met on Thursday (September 7).

Among those reasons is the loss of a non-designated heritage asset, an over-development of the site and impact on traffic.

The site also falls with 15km of the Cannock Chase Special Area Of Conservation for which no mitigation measures have been presented to help protect the beauty spot.

Hardip Sanghera of pub owners AK and RK Limited said: “This application has been changed over seven times. The access was put on the front but highways told me to move the entrance to the rear on St John’s Close.

“Regarding the SAC payment, I had agreed to make that payment and also I’m happy to address any issues officers have.

“I’ve owned the property for about eight years. It’s open as a public house but it’s not a successful business.

“It is in debt and this was the only option when Covid came about. I could see the dying trade, it wasn’t a successful business.”

But chairman Mike Bird said: “It’s too dense an application and although I appreciate the pub not being a viable proposition, that is not a material planning consideration.

“The scope of the proposal is too much on the site which is only 780sqm. We all know pubs are struggling but there is some concern about this.